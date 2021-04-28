DC eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people

Here's what you need to know about wearing a mask in the District.

WASHINGTON — Fully vaccinated people will be able to do more without wearing a mask according to new guidance from DC Health. DC Health is following some guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it comes to fully vaccinated people wearing masks.

The guidance for fully vaccinated people says they may participate in casual activities such as a walk run or bike ride with members of our household without a mask.

DC Health guidelines also say masks are not needed for small outdoor gatherings of people with whom you regularly socialize, whether you are fully vaccinated or not, as long as no one is at high risk for having severe COVID-19.

Additionally masks are no longer needed for fully vaccinated people to attend outdoor gatherings with vaccinated and unvaccinated people, but unvaccinated people should still wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Masks are still required for large outdoor gatherings, and indoor public settings such as restaurants and stores, DC Health says. Whether fully vaccinated or not, large gatherings should continue to be avoided.

Starting Saturday, D.C. will relax more restrictions, and residents will be able to get a vaccine without an appointment at walk-up sites across the city for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting May 1, the following COVID-19 changes will go into effect for the District: