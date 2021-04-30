Appointment-free COVID-19 vaccines available in DC beginning May 1

Mayor Bowser is kicking the transition off with a Day of Action on Saturday where volunteers will go into neighborhoods and help people make plans to get vaccinated.

WASHINGTON — Getting a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in the DMV has been a headache for many people, and now, the District is removing that hurdle and making the vaccines appointment-free.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is kicking the transition off with a Day of Action on Saturday where volunteers will go into neighborhoods and help people make plans to get vaccinated.

Here are three things you need to know about what appointment-free vaccines means for you getting the shot:

1. Saturday, May 1 will be the first day the city is switching things up.

2. All the city’s vaccination centers will turn into walk-up, no appointment clinics. The new setup means any D.C. resident who is 18 years old and older can simply walk up and get a shot.

3. The vaccine brand differs depending on what site you go to.

On Saturday, the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered at the Fort Stanton Recreation Center in Southeast, the Langdon Park Community Center in Northeast, and the Turkey Thicket Rec which is also in Northeast.

After the weekend, all the clinics will be offering the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Once a patient receives the initial shot, they will get an appointment for the second one.

Lastly, the appointment-free walk-up sites are in addition to vaccines being offered at clinics, pharmacies, and doctors’ offices.

If you choose one of those options, it is important to recognize many providers still require appointments.

Residents ages 16 and 17 years old who want the shot can still schedule to get their vaccines at Children’s National.

Many of these clinics will have expanded hours on Saturday, but the times across the board are different depending on where you decide to go.