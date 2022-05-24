DC man shot, another injured in NW, police say

Police say that a fight broke out between two groups which left one person shot and another injured.

A man in D.C. was shot Tuesday evening on Upshur St. in Northwest, D.C. near Theodore Roosevelt High School. Police are saying they received a report around 4:14 p.m. regarding sounds of gunshots in the area.

Police report that a fight broke out between two groups which left one person shot and another injured. Officers located the man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to investigators, the second man was found suffering from assault injuries He was taken to a hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say they have been in contact with the nearby high school and that the students were not in any danger at any time. The school's dismissal was called and after-school activities continued inside with staff present.