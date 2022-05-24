Deputies investigate possible overdose at Maurice J. McDonough High School

Deputies say the student became ill and had to be taken to a nearby hospital for help.

Deputies are investigating after a possible overdose at Maurice J. McDonough High School in Pomfret, Maryland Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff's Office, a student ate several pieces of candy while allegedly knowing they were possibly tainted with an "unknown substance" that would cause a high.

Deputies say the student became ill and had to be taken to a nearby hospital for help.

This incident is just the latest report of harmful substances being found on school property in Charles County.

In April three teens were found with laced food, suspected to contain drugs. One 12th-grade boy at Thomas Stone High School was taken to the hospital after ingesting what police believe to be THC-infused gummy candy. Two other students at St. Charles High School were found with two sandwich baggies containing crushed cake/brownies that appeared to be laced with "an illegal substance."

Later that same month, deputies say a plastic bag containing a substance that tested positive for morphine was found at Milton Somers Middle School. It is unclear how the bag got into the school, the sheriff's office says.

In November 2021, eight students at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School had to be evaluated by EMS after eating marijuana-laced gummy bears. WUSA9 could not confirm with school leaders, but multiple parents said the incident happened during lunch when a group of fifth-graders shared the gummies. It is unclear if the children knew what they were eating.

The sheriff's office is urging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of eating or drinking edibles that may contain illegal substances.

Anyone with information is asked to call M/Cpl. Anderson at 301-932-2222. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.