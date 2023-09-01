'We forgive you' | The family of a transgender woman who was killed in Ivy City heartbroken

Jasmine Star Mack was found with a stab wound to her leg in Ivy City, early Saturday morning.

WASHINGTON — Police have identified the transgender woman who was found dead on Saturday as Jasmine "Star" Mack.

"She loved everybody," said Mack's sister Pamela Witherspoon, who told WUSA9 that she would miss her sister dearly.

"Most of all I'm gonna miss her saying I love you sister, I love you. I'm a do right. I'm sorry," Witherspoon said.

On Saturday around 3 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department says officers were flagged down by neighbors near the intersection of Gallaudet Street Northeast and Providence Street Northeast in Ivy City. Investigators say they found 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack on the ground. She had been stabbed in the leg and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I'm very sad," said Mohammad Mobaidin, who runs a Mosque that's just steps from where Mack was found. He told WUSA9 that Mack would often stop by when they were giving out food and clothing.

"She was very polite and would thank us, say 'God bless you' and all of that. She was really really nice, polite and I don't think she deserved what happened to her," he said.

"She was really one for the books," said advocate Earline Budd.

Budd described Mack as jolly and said "she would always keep you laughing".

Her kindness and outgoing personality is how Witherspoon wants her sister to be remembered.

She told WUSA9 that she and her family forgive Mack's killer.

"We forgive you. We forgive you, but please turn yourself in," said Witherspoon.

"We was told to forgive and move on. My Mother and Grandmother would always tell us growing up, to forgive," she said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate the stabbing. So far, no arrests have been made. Investigators have not released any information about a possible motive in this case.