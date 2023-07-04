3 killed, 1 injured in separate shootings in DC on the 4th of July

The four shootings occurred in Northeast and Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — Three people have been killed and one other was injured in separate shootings in D.C. on the Fourth of July, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At 4:29 p.m., police officers responded to the area of North Capitol Street and Paterson Street Northeast.

The victim, a man, was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

Police were looking for a man with a slim build, dreadlocks, and he was wearing blue jeans. He was last seen in a silver BMW convertible with a yellow license tag.

At 6:43 p.m., officers went to the 4200 block of 7th Street, Southeast for a reported shooting. They found a woman who had been shot.

She was conscious and breathing when she was taken to an area hospital. Her current condition has not been released.

No suspect information has been released.

At 6:46 p.m., officers with DC Police and Prince George's County Police were called to the 600 block of Eastern Avenue Northeast for a shooting.

They found a man who had been shot. He was not conscious and not breathing when he was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man was driving a car when he was shot, and that car crashed into a building. No other people were injured in the crash.

No suspect information has been released.

At 7:34 p.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Livingston Road Southeast for a shooting. They found a man who had been shot.

He was not conscious and not breathing when he was taken to an area hospital. His current condition has not been released.