Woman hits DC Police officer with car, drives away

The officer was injured and is expected to be OK.

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a woman they claim hit an officer with her car while driving away from a business she had stolen from earlier in the day.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the collision happened in the 2000 block of 8th Street Northwest around 10 a.m. on the Fourth of July.

Investigators say an employee noticed a woman stealing merchandise from a store in the area and alerted a uniformed reserve officer. When the officer tried to stop the woman, she hit him with her car and drove away.

The suspect was last seen driving a black Nissan Versa with Texas tags.

Police released pictures of the suspect captured by a nearby surveillance camera Tuesday afternoon. She is wanted on charges of assault on a police officer, leaving after colliding and theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-2022 or text the department's tip line at 50411.