Woman killed in car crash on Columbia Pike; lanes closed

Northbound Columbia Pike closed at Briggs Chaney Road is closed due to the crash investigation.

FAIRLAND, Md. — A woman died in a crash on Old Columbia Pike in Fairland Monday morning, Montgomery County Police said.

The single-vehicle collision happened around 5:26 a.m. on northbound Old Columbia Pike at Briggs Chaney Road, police said.

Montgomery County Police are at the scene investigating the incident.

At this time, northbound Old Columbia Pike closed at Briggs Chaney Road is closed due to the crash investigation.

The identity of the woman has not been released at this time.

The events leading up to the single-vehicle crash remain unclear.