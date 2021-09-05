x
DC

Officials: DC fire displaces 8 people in Northwest; investigation into blaze underway

The fire scorched the home located in the 400 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest.
Credit: WUSA9
A fire in Northwest D.C. displaced eight people on Sunday, according to D.C. Fire and EMS from updates on Twitter.

The fire scorched the home located in the 400 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest.

None of the displaced residents or firefighters that responded were injured in the fire, said D.C. Fire and EMS.

An investigation is still currently underway into what caused the blaze, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. 

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

