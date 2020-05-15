DC Fire battle basement fire in Southeast, DC

When crews arrived at the scene, they were able to knock out the flames.

WASHINGTON — D.C Fire and EMS were at the scene of a basement fire at a large 2-story detached house in Southeast, D.C. early Friday morning, D.C. Fire said on Twitter.

Fire officials said the incident was reported on the 3300 block of Highview Terrace around 6 a.m.

An investigation revealed that the fire started in the basement and extended to floors above through the walls.

When crews arrived at the scene, they were able to knock out the flames.

At this time, no injuries were reported. All residents in the house made it safely outside of the home, officials said. The displaced residents were able to find alternate housing with a relative.

As of Friday morning, crews were at the scene opening the walls and knocking out any lingering hot spots. Officials said firefighters are undergoing rehab and decontamination using new Decon PAC, which utilizes a cleansing product to remove carcinogens from fire gear.

D.C. Fire investigators believe the cause of the fire was due to an electrical malfunction. They have since determined the incident to be accidental.