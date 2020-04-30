Firefighter injured in DC fire; Crews battle 2 fires overnight

Crews responded to two fires reported just hours apart.

WASHINGTON — A firefighter was injured in one of two fires reported in the District overnight into the early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called around 5 a.m. to the 4400 block of Foote Street Northeast for reports of a fire.

Firefighters were met with heavy fire on the first floor of a two-story row home, officials said. The home was possibly occupied by squatters, officials said.

The fire began to spread to the second floor of the home, but crews were able to extinguish the fire, officials said.

Investigators believe the possible squatters left the scene during the fire.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was transported to the hospital, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

In a separate earlier incident, D.C. Fire and EMS crews were called around 3 a.m. to a fire on the 600 block of l Street Northwest where there was an aggressive fire, officials said.

The fire was seen coming from all floors at the back of a three-story building, officials said. Crews were able to knock out the majority of the flames moments after they arrived.

Two firefighters were evaluated for possible injuries, but were not taken to the hospital.