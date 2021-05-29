New DC drivers will need to know how to parallel park

WASHINGTON — New D.C. drivers should know how to parallel park before taking their skills test. That's because D.C.'s Department of Motor Vehicles has reintroduced parallel parking to the test, after 12 years without it.
The city said in a newsletter Friday that the DMV gave its first driver's test that included parallel parking since 2009 on May 18. Vance Gootman, a junior at the School Without Walls, was the first driver to pass the newly reintroduced test. Way to go, Vance.
It's unclear why the city got rid of the parallel parking skill in 2009, but it's now being offered at the DMV's Deanwood Center at 1421 Kenilworth Ave. NE.
"Parallel parking is a necessary driving skill and is essential to protecting pedestrians, cyclists, and property. It is an important skill to learn and does require practice," the department said in the newsletter.
Speaking of parking, D.C. will begin parking enforcements paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic on June 1.
Here's what will be enforced starting Tuesday, June 1:
- All parking enforcement
- Towing of vehicles violating parking zones (plus associated fees)
- Street sweeping and SWEEP enforcement
- Vehicles must display valid DC registration and inspection stickers
- New tiered residential parking permit fees
- Parking, photo, and/ or minor moving violation tickets issued after June 1 will be subject to adjudication hearing timelines listed on the back of the ticket
Residents can also apply for a four-month ticket amnesty program that will give them time to pay for tickets that occurred on their vehicle and registration. The program will run from June 1 to Sept 30, and includes tickets issued before Sept. 30. Click here for more information.
