New DC drivers will need to know how to parallel park

The DC Department of Motor Vehicles gave its first parallel parking test in more than a decade on May 18.

WASHINGTON — New D.C. drivers should know how to parallel park before taking their skills test. That's because D.C.'s Department of Motor Vehicles has reintroduced parallel parking to the test, after 12 years without it.

The city said in a newsletter Friday that the DMV gave its first driver's test that included parallel parking since 2009 on May 18. Vance Gootman, a junior at the School Without Walls, was the first driver to pass the newly reintroduced test. Way to go, Vance.

It's unclear why the city got rid of the parallel parking skill in 2009, but it's now being offered at the DMV's Deanwood Center at 1421 Kenilworth Ave. NE.

"Parallel parking is a necessary driving skill and is essential to protecting pedestrians, cyclists, and property. It is an important skill to learn and does require practice," the department said in the newsletter.

Speaking of parking, D.C. will begin parking enforcements paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic on June 1.

Here's what will be enforced starting Tuesday, June 1:

All parking enforcement

Towing of vehicles violating parking zones (plus associated fees)

Street sweeping and SWEEP enforcement

Vehicles must display valid DC registration and inspection stickers

New tiered residential parking permit fees

Parking, photo, and/ or minor moving violation tickets issued after June 1 will be subject to adjudication hearing timelines listed on the back of the ticket