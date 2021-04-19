DC will begin parking enforcement starting June 1. Here's everything you need to know

Starting June 1, be sure to follow all parking restrictions to avoid getting ticketed or towed.

WASHINGTON — The District will begin reinforcing all parking restrictions starting June 1 after almost a year of suspending driving regulations and requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday at a news conference.

So what does that mean for residents?

In the coming weeks, individuals should make sure their vehicle registration is up to date, ID and driver's license information isn't expired and they must follow all parking and driving regulations to avoid getting a ticket, towed or penalized before June 1.

Here's what will be enforced starting June 1:

All parking enforcement

Towing of vehicles violating parking zones (plus associated fees)

Street sweeping and SWEEP enforcement

Vehicles must display valid DC registration and inspection stickers

New tiered residential parking permit fees

Parking, photo, and/ or minor moving violation tickets issued after June 1 will be subject to adjudication hearing timelines listed on the back of the ticket

Here's what will be enforced starting July 1:

Booting of vehicles with two or more unsatisfied tickets that are 60 days old

All DC driver license and ID Cardholders must display the valid credential

Renewal applications accepted for occupational and professional licenses

DC medical cannabis program or caregiver registration card must have a valid expiration date.

D.C. Department of Motor Vehicle will have appointments available for residents to get their registration or identification issues situated. Click here to book an appointment.

Residents can also apply for a four-month ticket amnesty program that will give them time to pay for tickets that occurred on their vehicle and registration. The program will run from June 1 to Sept 30, and includes tickets issued before Sept. 30, Bowser said. Through the program, penalties will be waived. Click here for more information.