DC Councilman says it may be time to bring in National Guard to deal with crime

White is holding a news conference Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Good Hope Road and 16th Street Southeast – the site of a shooting on Saturday that left 3 dead.

WASHINGTON — A DC Councilman says it may be time to call in the National Guard after another violent weekend in the District.

Councilmember Trayon White, Sr. who represents Ward 8 says the crime in D.C. is getting out of control.

Editor's Note: The video above aired on Aug. 5, 2023.

“The crime is out of control and getting worse by the day. We must declare an emergency regarding the crime and violence in our neighborhoods and act urgently. It may be time to call on the National Guard to protect the children and innocent people that are losing their lives to this senselessness," White said. "I am tired of burying our children. We are too comfortable with the state of our city. We must take action to gain control and protect our residents. Law enforcement is only one part of how we combat public safety issues. It will take all of us to heal our community."

White is holding a news conference Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Good Hope Road and 16th Street Southeast – the site of a shooting on Saturday that claimed the lives of three people and wounded two others.