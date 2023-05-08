3 men shot, killed in Adams Morgan

The three victims were all from Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — An early Saturday shooting in Northwest D.C. has left three men dead and police searching for answers in the homicide investigation.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Ontario Road Northwest, nearby Euclid Street Northwest, in the Adams Morgan neighborhood just after 1 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they located three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS also responded to the scene and found that two of the victims showed no signs of life. They were pronounced dead.

The third victim, later identified as 42-year-old Vincent Martin, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his serious injuries. He was pronounced dead on Monday.

The two other victims have been identified as 34-year-old James Morgan and 30-year-old Jamal Morgan. The three victims were all from Southeast D.C.

In a video statement on Twitter Saturday morning, Pamela Smith, acting chief of D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, said police are looking for a man who was wearing white shoes at the time of the shooting, driving a blue Mercedes with a tag of AC666. Police have not said how the person is related to the shooting.

Acting Chief Pamela Smith provides an update on the shooting in the 2500 block of Ontario Road, Northwest.

Officers located three adult male victims, two were pronounced dead on the scene and another was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/7xpgMOTHgX — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 5, 2023

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia, bringing the total possible reward amount in this case up to $75,000. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.