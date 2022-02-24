DMV leaders respond to Putin's decision to bring 'decades of general peace to an end'

Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine, with Vladimir Putin warning of “consequences” should any country try to interfere, but DMV leaders call for action.

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian citizens woke Thursday to a living nightmare as the sounds of a newly declared war roared. Across the pond, Americans, too, awoke to a new reality with elected leaders rushing to call for accountability.

Speaking from the White House Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden handed down a new round of sanctions on Russian banks, oligarchs and high-tech sectors, as well as promising additional troops to bolster NATO forces in Germany. Biden made it clear that Russia would have to bear the consequences of its leader's actions, charging that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “chose this war."

Leaders across the Metro region were backing the president's desire to ensure Russia felt the consequences of the invasion. The Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence noted that Russia's attack marks the first "large-scale war" waged in Europe in more than 70 years.

"With his illegal invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has tragically brought decades of general peace to an end," Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said. "While there is still an opportunity for Russia to reverse course, we can no longer hold out hope that this standoff will be resolved peacefully. What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy not only for Ukraine, but for the Russian people as well. They will pay a steep cost for Putin’s reckless ambition, in blood and in economic harm."



In January, Sen. Tim Kaine was one of 25 Senate Democrats to support the "Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act of 2022," legislation designed to impose harsh sanctions against Russia should they decide to invade Ukraine. Kaine called the Ukraine-Russia tensions a "crisis of Putin's own making."

"The United States and the international community have offered Putin every opportunity to de-escalate diplomatically," Kaine said. "Instead, he chose a path of conflict, risking the lives of citizens in both Ukraine and Russia. America’s commitment to Ukraine is absolute and has the steadfast, bipartisan support of Congress. Make no mistake: Russia’s aggression will continue to have significant consequences, including through additional crippling economic sanctions."

Russian forces invade Ukraine 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13



Virginia's governor stood with his colleagues across the aisle in clearly stating the lasting impact the attack would have on global democracy.

"Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an assault on a sovereign nation and will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian citizens," Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. "This senseless, unprovoked attack undermines democracy worldwide and we must hold Russia accountable. And we pray for the Ukrainian people and for peace."

And on the other side of town, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan warned what dire consequences could result if swift action was not taken.

"Putin’s attack on Ukraine is not just a barbarous military assault from a deranged autocrat, it is an attack on the right of sovereign nations and free people to choose their own destiny—all that America stands for in the world," Hogan said. "Putin and Russia must face devastating consequences. If we fail to stand for freedom, Europe and the world will be a much darker and more dangerous place."

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) echoed Hogan's call to hold Putin accountable for his actions.