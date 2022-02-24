Ukrainians in DMV rally against Russian invasion, pray for protection

During a protest outside the White House, dozens of Ukrainians and supporters demand for tougher sanctions against Russia.

WASHINGTON — For many Ukrainians in the DMV, feelings of fear and sadness are paired with confusion and frustration following the attacks from Russia.

Russia continues to unleash airstrikes on several cities and military bases as President Vladimir Putin launches a full-scale invasion. On Thursday, President Joe Biden responded with new and harsh sanctions on Russia the very same hour a demonstration took place outside the White House.

Dozens of Ukrainians and supporters rallied against Putin, in solidarity with Ukraine, and to demand tougher sanctions.

The singing of the Ukraine national anthem and chants to "stop the war on Ukraine" and "we demand sanctions" echoed Lafayette Square where a multitude of posters displayed anger toward Putin.

Among the attendees was Arlington resident Oleksandra Yashan, who is unable to sleep out of concern for her family back home. She said they are packed, but waiting for something bad to happen.

"They did not believe this was going to happen," Yashan told WUSA9. "My dad didn't want to go anywhere and he was staying positive. They ask us to call them every hour in case they all fall asleep and they won't hear anything."

Yashan demanded more support for Ukraine which received some support from the bordering country Belarus. The U.S. government also targeted Belarus officials including the defense minister with sanctions for their role in facilitating the attack.

"My dream is to kill him [Putin]," Yashan added. "It may be evil to say and maybe it's not religious, but I want to kill that person and everybody who [wishes] my people to die."

The agony Ukrainians in the DMV are feeling was palpable tonight. This Arlington resident breaks down in tears as she talks about her family in Ukraine living in fear.



"They sleep in their clothes. They're waiting for something to happen tonight." @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/fSKuzGRzxL — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) February 24, 2022

Other demonstrators including Bogdan Dudka share the same feeling of fear for loved ones in Ukraine. His parents live in a region closer to Belarus, and his brother is waking up to explosions near Kiev.

"My brother sent me a text saying the war started," Dudka said. "I haven't slept since last morning."

Support for Ukraine could be felt at a prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic National Shrine of the Holy Family in Northeast D.C. Churchgoers prayed for protection and for God to give strength to leaders, armed services, children, orphans, widows and the elderly.

The church plans to hold prayer services on Friday night and Saturday morning.

HAPPENING NOW: A prayer service being held at the Ukrainian Catholic National Shrine of the Holy Family in response to the Ukraine invasion. There will be two additional services tomorrow night and Saturday morning. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/EwIleZqqHE — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) February 24, 2022