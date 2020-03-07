Heat emergency activated in DC for hottest day of the year

Several cooling centers are open throughout the city. View the full list here.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated the city's Heat Emergency Plan on Friday as temperatures are expected to climb to the mid-90s.

The District's heat index is expected to reach somewhere between 93 to 99 degrees on Friday. It will be toasty as we stay near or above 90 degrees into the holiday weekend.

Several D.C. Recreations Centers, D.C. Public Libraries, and D.C. Public Schools are open to the public to cool off.

Check here to locate a cooling center near you, or for more information on where to go, call 311 or text 311 to 32311.

Residents who need transportation to a cooling center can call the hyperthermia hotline at 202-399-7093.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, before entering a cooling site, residents will be offered a mask to wear for the entire time they are in the cooling center. People will be directed to an open seat that is marked off with tape to indicate required social distancing measures.

Residents and visitors are also encouraged to take additional steps to beat the heat, including:

Staying in the shade or air-conditioning Drinking plenty of water Visiting a cooling center

Periods of high heat and humidity can cause medical problems such as heat exhaustion and stroke, D.C. officials said.