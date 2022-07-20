Cyclist struck, killed by Mack truck in Northwest DC

Police are investigating the crash, which is the second involving a cyclist in the area within a week.

A cyclist died after she was struck and killed by a Mack truck in Northwest D.C. Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the victim was hit at the intersection of 21st and I streets NW, nearby The George Washington University campus, around 8 a.m.

The victim, later identified as 40-year-old Shawn O'Donnell, was transported to a local hospital by medical personnel where she died due to her injuries.

Through an initial investigation, detectives determined that O'Donnell was traveling southbound on 21st Street, NW, on the right side of the Mack truck. At the intersection of 21st Street and I Street NW, the Mack truck began to make a right turn. At the same time, O'Donnell attempted to ride ahead of the truck and was hit by the front passenger side of the truck.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.