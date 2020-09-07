Police: Man arrested for the killing of 11-year-old Davon McNeal

Davon McNeal, 11 , was fatally shot in the head on his way to a cookout on the Fourth of July.

WASHINGTON — DC police arrested a man Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Davon McNeal, according to the Washington Post.

McNeal was struck in the head by a bullet around 9:20 p.m. on the Fourth of July as he headed to an anti-violence cookout, grabbing a cellphone charger at a relative's house near the Frederick Douglass Community Center in Southeast.

He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, police said.

D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Peter Newsham are expected to give further details on the case during a 6 p.m. news conference tonight.

Davon was a sixth-grade student at Kramer Middle School in D.C. Public Schools system, the District confirmed.



DCPS said McNeal was a funny and outgoing child.

Davon's grandfather, John Ayala, is the chief of police for Archangel Special Police, who help provide mobile control and security services around the DMV.

He spoke to WUSA9 about the horrifying moment he discovered Davon was killed, saying that Davon was getting out of a car to grab a charger when the shots were fired.

"He was just getting out of a car to go get a charger to charge his phone while he was going to a cookout, that's it," Ayala said. "And when he stepped out the car, the shots rang, and he fell to the ground. The mother thought that he was ducking to not get hit and came to find out he had got shot."