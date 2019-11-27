WASHINGTON — D.C. police are searching for a critically missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Northeast, D.C. on Friday.

Police said Chloe Hooks was reported missing to police on Wednesday and was last spotted in the 5000 block of Lee Street.

Hooks is described as a black girl with a dark complexion. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she is 5'5" and weighs 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white polo shirt with a navy blue sweater and tan pants.

Police ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the department's Youth and Family Services at 202-576-6768 or their Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

