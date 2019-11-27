VIRGINIA, USA — Fairfax County police are searching for a 15-year-old missing and endangered boy who was last seen Tuesday.
Police said Antonio Romero was last seen around 10:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Glen Drive.
Romero is described to have brown hair and brown eyes and has his hair in a ponytail. They said he is 5'7" and weighs approximately 140 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants with black, red, and white shoes and a black backpack.
Police have classified Romero as endangered due to mental and/or physical issues.
Officials ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact them at 703-92-2131.
