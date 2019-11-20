Police are looking for a 38-year-old man missing from Northwest.

Shaun Clark was last seen in the 1300 block of Riggs Street, Northwest Tuesday, police said.

Clark is described as a black male with a medium complexion. He's 5-foot-4 with a slender building and black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black or navy blue jacket with fur around the hood, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a Dallas Cowboys logo and gray shoes. Police said his medical history suggests he may be in need of medication soon.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clark to call (202) 727-9099.

