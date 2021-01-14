Police: Boy shot in SW DC, taken to the hospital

DC Police said they are looking for a dirty white or silver Toyota with tinted windows.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting in Southwest, D.C. which has injured a young boy.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of 3rd and I Streets, SW near the Wharf neighborhood. DC Police said a juvenile male, who they estimate to be around 12 years old, was shot. He is conscious and breathing currently, according to police, and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

DC Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a dirty white or silver Toyota with tinted windows. Anyone with information about the shooting or the lookout car should call DC Police at 1-888-919-2746 or text 50411; you can remain anonymous.



This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as we get more information on the boy's condition, suspects or car lookout information and the shooting itself.