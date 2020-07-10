Police look for suspect after an alleged attempted rape on Metro train in Virginia

Metro Transit Police are seeking the public's assistance to identify the suspect of an attempted rape Tuesday aboard a Silver Line train in Northern Virginia.

WASHINGTON — Metro Transit Police are looking for a suspect that may have attempted to rape a woman on the Silver Line between the McLean and East Falls Church stating around 11:30 a.m. late Tuesday morning.

The suspect, who boarded the train at Wiehle-Reston East, physically assaulted an adult female, attempted to remove her clothing, and exposed himself, according to police.

The victim was able to escape the train at East Falls Church Station, where MTPD responded. The victim's young child is believed to be the only other individual on the rail car at the time of the attack.

Metro Police said the suspect left the Silver Line at the system's exited the Foggy Bottom Station, and it's not known where he went next.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt with the words "Piranha Joe" on the left sleeve, a logo of a circle, and a fish on both the rear and left breast areas of the shirt.