Police: Man wanted for assaulting, trying to abduct two 12-year-old girls in Virginia

Police are looking for a man who is wanted after allegedly grabbing two 12-year-old girls while they were walking to school.

TRIANGLE, Va. — Officers are asking for the public's help after a man allegedly attempted to adduct two 12-year-old girls while they were on their way to school.

Prince William Police were called to the 3800 block of Graham Park Rd, in Triangle, Virginia for a reported assault just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

According to investigators, a 12-year-old girl was walking to school near Graham Park Road, when a man began to follow her. While she continued to walk to school, the man reportedly grabbed the girl from behind. While the man was holding the girl, he inappropriately touched her before she yelled and tried to get away from him, police said in a release.

Eventually, the man let the girl go and ran toward Ginn Memorial Park. The girl kept walking to Graham Park Middle School where she immediately told school personnel who contacted the School Resource Officer (SRO), about the attempted abduction and assault.

While police were investigating the attempted abduction and assault, police officers were told that a second 12-year-old girl had also been assaulted by someone matching the description of the original suspect.

The second 12-year-old girl told police that she was walking near Ginn Memorial Park when she noticed a strange man had begun following her, according to police.

At one point, the man approached the girl from behind and inappropriately touched her. The girl also yelled and began to run away from the man.

When a driver who happened to be passing by, saw the 12-year-old girl running, the good Samaritan stopped their vehicle and gave the girl a ride back to her home. The girl told her family, who then called police.

In a letter to parents, interim Principal Steven G. Stoebe wrote a letter to parents.

"This morning, two students reported they were approached by an individual and assaulted by the individual while walking to Graham Park Middle School," he wrote. "The students were able to get away and made it safely to school. We contacted the police immediately."

According to police, the suspect did not speak to either of the young girls during the two separate encounters.

Detectives with the Special Victims Bureau are actively investigating the incidents and wish to speak with anyone who may have seen the suspect in the area at the time of the assaults who matched the provided description.

The man is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 20-30 years old, about 5’6”, with brown eyes, and a full beard. Last seen wearing a light brown hooded jacket, grey sweatpants, and black shoes.