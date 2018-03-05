Investigators flooded the 100 block of Wayne Place SE in hazmat suits.

The Southeast, D.C. search into three sets of human remains found intensified on Wednesday.

Police brought in machinery to dig-up the ground. One group of officers sifted through mounds of dirt while another group of investigators entered both 113 and 111 Wayne Place SE.

They examined evidence pulled from the Wayne Place buildings under a massive gray tarp set-up like a tent.

In the crawlspace of 113 Wayne PL SE is where a plumbing contractor discovered a skull last Wednesday. On Saturday, K9 Cadaver teams discovered two more sets of human remains. Authorities said all three were female and that the two sets discovered over the weekend were found “co-mingled” in a “shallow grave.”

Sgt. Gene Ryan is the handler for one of two K9 teams investigation. He and 3-year-old Kyle are with DC Fire & EMS.

“It’s very rare to find multiple bodies at a single scene,” said the Sgt. after Wednesday’s massive operation.

DC police say as of now, they do not think any more than the three remains already found were buried in the area searched.

We are still waiting on identification.

“While we can’t change the outcome, we can help them move forward. So that’s all I hope for and I hope the remains are identified and some loved ones are able to sleep a little better knowing their missing people have been found,” said Sgt. Ryan.

The Sergeant said their Cadaver work is complete. He believes the DC Medical Examiner may provide an update soon.

Investigators were seen walking-off of the property with brown-paper evidence bags.

