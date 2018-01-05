DC police and fire fighters from Fairfax County were back on Wayne Place in Southeast, D.C. with a chainsaw and cadaver dogs.

Police would not comment on what they were looking for on Tuesday or if they found anything. This follows the discovery of three women’s skeletal remains last week.

RELATED: Police unable to identify 3 sets of remains found in SE DC

The first remains were discovered by Adan Escobar who was doing some plumbing work when he stumbled upon a jaw and other bones.

“I hope they find the criminal for these three women” said Escobar.

WUSA9 viewed the crawl space opened up by police today after being invited in by a resident.

The DC medical examiners office also had no update on whether they have dated or identified the remains.

© 2018 WUSA