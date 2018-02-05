On Tuesday, the D.C. investigation into human remains found at an apartment complex had expanded.

Police searched a crawlspace of a building nextdoor to where the first set of human remains were discovered in a Southeast, D.C. crawlspace last Wednesday.

A plumbing contractor working in the crawlspace of 113 Wayne Place SE made the discovery and called police.

On Saturday, investigators said cadaver dogs located two more sets of human remains "co-mingled' in a "shallow grave." This discovery was made in a wooded area behind the 100 block of Wayne Street SE.

Investigators are now trying to identify three sets of female human remains discovered last week.

Police said they did not find anything in the Tuesday crawlspace search. However crews, including two K9 teams, will still be searching the grounds.

WUSA9’s Stephanie Ramirez spoke to the handler on one of those teams, DC Fire and EMS Sgt. Gene Ryan. His teammate is a four-legged, 3-year-old shepherd-mix named, Kylie.

Kylie and Sgt. Ryan are the ones who made that "shallow grave" discovery.

"Our dogs can sense the orders that humans can't and particularly from people that are deceased. And in this case we used two dogs so that we can make sure they're smelling the right thing -- and in this case they've picked up that order in a couple of places,” said Sgt. Ryan.

He would not say if that meant any more places, since this is still an open investigation.

In addition to the second crawlspace, K9s also searched the wooded area across the street on Tuesday.

The Sgt. told WUSA9 in this case, trees and other vegetation are very important.

"Based on the amount of time that a body's been there, vegetation the trees, the bushes that grow around it, the odor – the human remains will be absorbed in the plant. The plant will then expel those odors, so the dogs originally hit on a tree.”

“Kyle originally detected a tree,” said Sgt. Ryan, “and we knew instantly, that meant there was something under the tree."

Investigators said they plan to be back at Wayne Place SE on Wednesday.

Only this time, with machinery. We’re told they’ll be using large sifters to go through the areas were remains were found. This is to make sure they did not miss any bones still in the ground.

