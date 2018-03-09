WASHINGTON -- Metrorail riders rejoice!

A six-week-long partial shutdown of the Red Line is ending. The transit system returns to normal Tuesday with no major rockwork planned until November.

The Red Line was closed between Fort Totten and NoMa-Gallaudet starting July 21. During the 45-day shutdown, crews tackled repairs at Brookland and Rhode Island Avenue stations, which were closed completely.

The work zeroed in on Rhode Island Avenue, Metro's oldest outdoor station. In September 2016, crews discovered crumbling concrete above the station mezzanine, spurring an emergency shut-down of the station. This planned work finished necessary repairs, said the transit agency.

"The structural work, including rehabilitating deteriorated platforms to improve ADA accessibility, requires that tracks be taken out of service to allow for demolishing existing structures, access to the construction area, and concrete pouring," said a Metro news release.

Four miles of track were shut down. Free shuttle buses replaced trains. Maryland commuters bound for downtown Washington on Red Line trains from Glenmont had to use the Green or Yellow lines instead.

Major, planned Metro track work does not start again until November.

After Thanksgiving weekend, Yellow Line service will, in essence, stop for two weeks with trains only between Huntington and Reagan National Airport.

Metro crews will start a 14-day capital project on the Yellow Line bridge over the Potomac River.

The transit agency said the project will include structural repairs, and rail infrastructure improvements, such as grout pad reconstruction and fastener replacement along the entire bridge.

