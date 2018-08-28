MCLEAN, Va. – A Metro train detached Saturday morning on the Silver Line, officials confirmed.
The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. in the McLean area.
Metro said the sixth car, of an eight-car 6,000-series train, detached from the train's fifth. The train's braking system engaged, bringing it to a complete stop.
Around 70 passengers were on board the train and had to be transferred to another train.
No one was hurt.
According to Metro, all 5,000 and 6,000-series railcars have been inspected to prevent a recurrence.
The cause of the detachment is under investigation.
