MCLEAN, Va. – A Metro train detached Saturday morning on the Silver Line, officials confirmed.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. in the McLean area.

Metro said the sixth car, of an eight-car 6,000-series train, detached from the train's fifth. The train's braking system engaged, bringing it to a complete stop.

SV/McLean: #WMATA personnel are moving *5* of the 8 cars of the disabled train towards West Falls Church Yard. The remaining 3 cars will be moved to the yard by another recovery train. — Rail Transit OPS (@RailTransitOPS) August 25, 2018

Around 70 passengers were on board the train and had to be transferred to another train.

No one was hurt.

According to Metro, all 5,000 and 6,000-series railcars have been inspected to prevent a recurrence.

The cause of the detachment is under investigation.

Here's the full video of the disabled train which pulled apart outside the McLean Metro station on Saturday. Look for the large gap between the trailing 3rd and 4th cars in the consist. #wmata pic.twitter.com/tUlhqyNaDW — Metro Reasons (@MetroReasons) August 27, 2018

© 2018 WUSA