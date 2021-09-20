All adults who regularly work around children in DC must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, Bowser says

Also, after November 1, students who are 12 or older must be fully vaccinated to participate in school-based sports.

WASHINGTON — All adults who regularly work closely with children in D.C. schools and childcare facilities must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday morning. There will be no test-out option for this new requirement, Bowser said.

This means adults who work for D.C. Public Schools, D.C. Public Charter schools, D.C. private schools, parochial schools and child care facilities regulated by OSSE must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Here's the list of professions in D.C. that must meet the above requirement:

Teachers, student teachers, teaching aides, substitute teachers, and teaching fellows

Before- and after-school teachers, program leaders, and assistants

Guidance counselors

Principals and other school leaders, program coordinators and administrators

Coaches, trainers, athletic directors, referees, meet or game officials, and school-based media specialists filming games and training sessions

Librarians and school library-based personnel

Technology support personnel who work in schools

Social workers

School bus drivers

School security personnel

Aides for children with special needs in schools

Cafeteria, janitorial, and building maintenance staff

Volunteers who are regularly at schools

Also, after Nov. 1, students who are 12 or older must be fully vaccinated to participate in school-based sports. Student-athletes who will turn 12 years old between Sept. 20, 2021, and Nov. 1, 2021, must be fully vaccinated before Dec. 13, 2021, to be able to practice or compete in school-based sports, according to D.C. officials.

This news comes as D.C. officials work to implement and ramp up its COVID-19 requirements across the region. D.C Government employees had until Sept. 19 to report their vaccination status, and all healthcare workers in D.C. have been required to be vaccinated by Sept. 30.