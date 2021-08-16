DC health care workers must have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 30

This new vaccine mandate comes as Bowser announced that District government employees must be fully vaccinated.

WASHINGTON — All D.C. health care workers are now required to be fully vaccinated, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Health care workers must have at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 30, officials said. Employees who qualify for a health or religious exemption can opt-out of taking the vaccine.

The new policy applies to:

Licensed, certified and registered health professionals

EMS providers such as paramedics and emergency medical technicians

Unlicensed healthcare workers (patient care technicians, personal care aides and environmental service staff.

