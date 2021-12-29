x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

4 teens arrested for string of armed robberies in DC, police say

Three 15-year-olds and a 13-year-old were arrested for the robberies, DC Police said.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers arrested four teenage boys for a string of robberies that happened in a span of about an hour on Tuesday morning in Northeast D.C.

The MPD Criminal Investigations Division announced the arrests Wednesday. 

The first robbery happened around 8:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of 4th Street Northwest. About 10 minutes later, another robbery was reported in the 1200 block of Oates Street Northeast. The third robbery happened less than 30 minutes later in the 1200 block of Holbrook Terrace Northeast and the final robbery happened in the 800 block of 12th Street Northeast just after 10 a.m. 

Police arrested the suspects, three 15-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy Tuesday. All four have been charged with four counts of Armed Robbery.

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Mother of alleged 'shopping cart killer' victim talks about losing pregnant daughter

29-year-old Cheyenne Brown was close to five months pregnant when police believe she was killed. She leaves behind a son.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Mother of alleged 'shopping cart killer' victim talks about losing pregnant daughter