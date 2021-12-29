4 teens arrested for string of armed robberies in DC, police say

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers arrested four teenage boys for a string of robberies that happened in a span of about an hour on Tuesday morning in Northeast D.C.
The MPD Criminal Investigations Division announced the arrests Wednesday.
The first robbery happened around 8:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of 4th Street Northwest. About 10 minutes later, another robbery was reported in the 1200 block of Oates Street Northeast. The third robbery happened less than 30 minutes later in the 1200 block of Holbrook Terrace Northeast and the final robbery happened in the 800 block of 12th Street Northeast just after 10 a.m.
Police arrested the suspects, three 15-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy Tuesday. All four have been charged with four counts of Armed Robbery.
