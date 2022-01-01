x
Crime

Police arrest 4 teenage boys in connection with armed carjacking in Northwest DC

Police apprehended the juveniles soon after they stole a vehicle in Northwest, D.C.

Detectives from Metropolitan Police Department's (MDP) third district have arrested four male teenagers in connection with an armed carjacking that occurred New Year's Eve in Northwest D.C.

According to a police statement, around 9:40 p.m. Friday four teens approached people sitting in a vehicle. The teens demanded the vehicle and brandished handguns, police say. 

The driver of the vehicle complied with the demand and the four teens entered the vehicle. Soon after, the teens were "apprehended by responding officers," according to D.C. police.

MPD arrested the four boys -- a 17-year-old from Temple Hills, Md., a 17-year-old from Southeast D.C., a 16-year-old from Southeast D.C., and a 16-year-old from Southwest D.C. -- but did not release their names. The four face charges for armed carjacking.

