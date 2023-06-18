Police investigate 2 double shootings in Southeast DC

The first shooting happened in the 2700 block of Langston Place in Southeast around 8:45 p.m. Officials say that two teenage boys were shot, leaving one dead and another conscious and breathing.

The second incident happened near the intersection of 22nd Street Southeast and Minnesota Avenue Southeast. Police received a call for a report of a shooting around 9:53 p.m. Officials say two people were shot, a juvenile and a man. The juvenile was critically injured from the shooting, but expected to survive. The adult was hospitalized, but in stable condition. Police are actively looking for a dark sedan that could be linked to the incident.