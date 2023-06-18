DC teen arrested in connection to 2 armed carjackings

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged on Friday for his connection to two armed carjackings in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged on Friday for his connection to two armed carjackings in Southeast D.C. that occurred on March 8.

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department, the first incident happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of 1st and Atlantic Streets in Southeast. The teen allegedly approached a person's car, displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's car, according to officials. The victim complied and the car has since been recovered, police say.

The second incident occurred around 10:50 a.m. when a person was making a delivery and left their car unlocked and running in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street. Officials say the suspects went inside the car and when the victim returned to their car, one of the suspects displayed a gun, pointed it at the victim, and sped away in the car. Police say the victim's car has been recovered.

The teen was charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun), Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto).