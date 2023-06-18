Man critically hurt in Herndon shooting

Police are searching for a white SUV seen leaving the area.

HERNDON, Va. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Herndon early Sunday morning. Officers are searching for an SUV witnesses saw leaving the area.

Fairfax County Police Department officers were called to 2500 block of Cornelia Road in Herndon, near the Ashford Meadows Apartments, around 5 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the stomach. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the man remains hospitalized.

Police say they are searching for a white SUV seen fleeing the area. Investigators are still working to learn what led up to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Additional information was not immediately available.