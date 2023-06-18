Man critically hurt in Herndon shooting

HERNDON, Va. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Herndon early Sunday morning. Officers are searching for an SUV witnesses saw leaving the area.
Fairfax County Police Department officers were called to 2500 block of Cornelia Road in Herndon, near the Ashford Meadows Apartments, around 5 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the stomach. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the man remains hospitalized.
Police say they are searching for a white SUV seen fleeing the area. Investigators are still working to learn what led up to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made in this case.
Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather more details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.