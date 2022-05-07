2 shootings, 1 stabbing in less than 5 hours in DC

The timeframe of the crimes started late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Two people were shot and one person was stabbed within a span of five hours in three separate incidents in D.C., according to police.

DC Police responded to M Street Southeast, nearby Anacostia Community Boathouse, on Friday around 11 p.m. after a report of a shooting. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and the unidentified suspect was arrested at the scene for the assault with a deadly weapon.

Twenty minutes later, police responded to Sumner Road Southeast, off of Suitland Parkway, just a short drive away from the first incident, for a shooting. The report stated that the incident was an assault with intent to kill using a gun. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police said he is conscious and breathing. No information was released about a suspect in the case.

Police initiated an investigation into a stabbing after a man walked into a fire station around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday suffering from a stab wound. According to officials, the incident happened on H Street Northeast, by the corner of 11st Street Northeast.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, as of July 22, assault with deadly weapon crimes are down 9% this year with 784 incidents compared to last year's 857.