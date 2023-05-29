Man critically injured, woman and 2 children hurt after suspect sets fire to car in DC

A man was critically injured and a woman and two children were also hurt after a woman intentionally set fire to a car in Southeast DC on Memorial Day, police said.

WASHINGTON — A woman is in custody after police say she intentionally set fire to a car with adults and children inside, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

According to tweets from DC Fire and EMS, crews were called to the 3900 block of 4th Street for reports of a vehicle fire just after 6:15 p.m.

When crews arrived, they a car on fire with a man, a woman, and two children as young as 3 years old inside.

The two adults and two children were taken to area hospitals for help. The man sustained critical injuries and the woman and two young children are receiving treatment and are expected to be OK.

The fire has since been extinguished.

Officials say the fire was intentionally started by a woman who is in custody. There is no word on why the woman set fire to the car at this time. The woman's identity has not been released at this time.

