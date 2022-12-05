'I wish I knew why' | DC Police provide first major update on investigation into 'sniper-style' shooting

Chief Contee said investigators have not determined the reason why 23-year-old Raymond Spencer opened fire from a "sniper's nest on April 22.

"Community members don't oftentimes understand like the why behind things, and we're still searching for that answer" DC Police Chief Robert Contee said as way of explanation for why he hosted a press conference on an in-progress investigation. "But hopefully, with some of these visual images that we're sharing, people will really kind of get an inside look of what what we were dealing with, on this dreadful day here in the District of Columbia."

Almost three weeks after a lone gunman terrorized D.C. for hours during a "sniper-style" shooting that put teenage students in the crosshairs and left four people injured, DC Police provided an update on their ongoing investigation. While there are still numerous unknowns about the shooting -- including a motive -- photos and a more detailed timeline of events give additional insight into what happened inside the AVA Van Ness apartment building and Edmund Burke School on April 22.

Community members panicked as the gunman opened fire, aiming at and hitting the school windows, shattering glass on an enclosed pedestrian bridge and tracking students running away through his rifle scope.

“4101 Connecticut Avenue, I believe we have an active shooter here," Peterson can be heard telling a dispatcher over the radio. "Get me units to respond.”

The "dreadful day" began in earnest at 3:18 p.m. when an off-duty DC Police officer, William Peterson, working security detail at Edmund Burke called in shots fired and asked for backup.

Contee shared numerous images both of the damage from the shooting scene, and what was found inside Spencer's fifth-floor apartment that he believes show Spencer had a "very clear view of what his target was."

Contee said Spencer was also simultaneously updating the Wikipedia page for Edmund Burke School to post about the shooting, though a DC Police spokesperson declined to say what Spencer wrote specifically.

The original posts, now deleted, included a "school shooting" alert from poster Raymond Spencer that included a video from the shooter's perspective showing more than 60 rounds fired in 19 seconds followed by another post saying "they're in the wrong part of the building now searching" and eventually "waiting for police to catch up with me."

In the middle of the shooting, Contee said the alleged gunman, identified as 23-year-old Raymond Spencer of Fairfax, was posting on 4Chan claiming responsibility for the shooting and not doing anything to disguise his identity.

'He Certainly Had The Firepower' : 800 Rounds Of Ammo Found

At previous press conferences, Contee told reporters that more than 100 rounds were fired from the gunman's "sniper nest" seemingly at random. But the chief believes the damage could have been far greater than it was, given that six firearms, including four long guns, and approximately 800 rounds of unused ammunition were confiscated from the apartment.

"This really could have been a lot worse than what it was," Contee said at Thursday's press conference. "He certainly had the firepower. He certainly had the will ... and the mindset to do what he did on this particular day."

The chief acknowledged that there are still many unanswered questions in the ongoing investigation, including why Spencer would target Edmund Burke, but said what has become very clear is that Spencer had cut himself off from family and friends long before the shooting, calling him a "true loner."