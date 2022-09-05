Fairfax County Police search for missing 12-year-old girl

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, Zaydie Kimonie Brown was last seen around 4:45 p.m. Monday near the Dunn Loring Merrifield Metro Station.
Officers say they have listed Zaydie as an endangered juvenile due to her age.
Zaydie is described as a 5'1 12-year-old girl. She reportedly weighs around 115 pounds and has black braided hair and brown eyes. Police say Zaydie was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, jeans and black shoes.
Anyone who has seen Zaydie, or knows where she may be, should call investigators at (703) 691-2131.
