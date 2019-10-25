WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was struck by a car Thursday morning in Southeast, D.C.

D.C. Police said around 9:30 a.m. 15-year-old Amoni Richardson was crossing from the south side of the 3900 block of East Capitol Street SE to the north side, outside of a marked crosswalk. She was struck by a grey sedan traveling eastbound on East Capitol Street as she was crossing the outbound lane of traffic, police said.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and the girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police said the driver of the grey sedan fled the scene, but he was later located and arrested. The 17-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call DC Police at 202-727-9099.

