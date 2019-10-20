FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police said one person is dead after being struck by a police cruiser overnight.

The call came out just before 12:20 a.m. Sunday for a person struck near Route 50 an Graham Road, according to police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they died from their injuries.

Police were unable to confirm if the victim was a man or woman and whether or not they were in the crosswalk.

This is a developing story.

