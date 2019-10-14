MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened last night in the Silver Spring area.

Police said around 7:40 p.m., a 3rd district police officer was flagged down by a resident who reported the incident. Fire and Rescue personnel and responding officers also responded to the area and found the victim at the intersection of University Boulevard East and Seek Lane.

Police identified the victim as Julio Valerio, 67, of Takoma Park, Maryland.

Investigators learned that Valerio was struck by a 2006 Subaru Outback that was traveling east on University Boulevard East. They said Valerio was crossing University Boulevard East from north to south at Seek Lane when he collided with the vehicle. After colliding with the Outback, Valerio was then struck by a 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse traveling east on University Boulevard East.

Police said the possible reasons for the collision have not been confirmed, but they are still under investigation.

The driver of the Outback was identified as George Harry Dove of Hyattsville, Maryland. Police said Dove was not injured during the crash. The driver of the 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse, Eulalio R. Lopez Vail of Silver Spring, Maryland. Lopez Vail and two adult passengers in his car were not injured.

If anyone has any additional information regarding the collision, they can call the Collision Construction Unit at 240-773-6620.

