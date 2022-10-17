'Need to expose these contractors' | DC homeowners rally against developers they say destroyed their houses

Mamie Preston's fight for a safe home continues after 5 years, as a group of homeowners in similar situations plan a collective action to protect their properties.

WASHINGTON — Several D.C. residents are uniting against developers they say destroyed their houses. The homeowner leading this charge is a woman WUSA9 profiled in a 3-year- long investigation into the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, an agency the DC Council voted to split into two separate agencies after deciding it was too large, too dysfunctional and putting too many residents in danger.

Since 2017, Mamie Preston has been battling for help fixing her home's crumbling foundation. WUSA9 first met Preston in 2019, two years after the foundation had started buckling, forcing her neighbors to evacuate when walls started sheering away from the home itself.

Now, Preston is leading a group of other homeowners who find themselves in similar situations. On Sunday the group gathered outside of Preston's home blanketed in banners bashing the Department of Buildings (formerly half of the DCRA) and a D.C. developer.

"We all suffer from the same problem: corrupt or incompetent developers slash contractors slash inspectors," Preston said.

Preston is suing Todd Ragamov -- the former owner of 3644 13th Street, LLC -- for an estimated $400,000 in damages to her home. City officials told WUSA9 that Ragamov falsified construction documents to get a permit to flip the middle rowhouse. Contractors, who were operating without insurance, illegally dug under the foundation compromising homes on both sides.

WUSA9 contacted Ragamov's attorney, James Loots, who said his client was never at fault and only ever cited one infraction. At the time, DCRA said they issued $18,000 in fines. However, the attorney provided WUSA9 with a March 2019 document showing a deal with DCRA. The agency and the developer settled for $1,527 and according to the court papers the agency agreed to “file a motion to vacate the final order and motion to dismiss its case against the developer of the property.”

Ragamov has since sold the property. Construction has been paused for two years and the new owners were ordered to put beams in to stabilize the middle rowhouse.

Preston is also taking aim at the architects for aiding and abetting in negligence. Her fight for a safe home continues as the group plans a collective action to protect their properties.

“We need to expose loudly throughout the city these contractors, these developers, these inspectors ... so people do not buy from them or utilize them moving forward," Preston said.