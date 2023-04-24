Police: Teens commit 10+ armed robberies in 5 hours in DC

Several of the robberies happened just minutes apart.

WASHINGTON — Three teenagers are facing charges after police say they spent hours robbing people in Northwest D.C. early Sunday morning.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, two 15-year-old boys have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon. A 16-year-old boy has also been arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The teens are accused of robbing more than 10 people, some at gunpoint, in just five hours. Several of the cases happened just minutes apart.

Police say the string of robberies started just before 12:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of Georgia Avenue when the suspects took out a gun and demanded the victim's car keys. The victim handed over the keys and the suspects drove away in the victim's car.

A little over 30 minutes later, the suspects got out of the car in the 3700 block of 10th Street. Investigators say one of the teens took out a gun and robbed another victim. Afterward, the suspects got back into the car and drove away.

Just before 3 a.m., police say the teens were in the 200 block of Upshur Street when they pulled over and approached at least two people. One of the suspects reportedly took out a gun and robbed one of the victims before assaulting them. The second victim did not give anything to the suspects, who then got back into the car and drove away.

Ten minutes later, the suspects pulled over in the 900 block of G Street. One of the suspects took out a gun and robbed another victim. The suspects then drove away.

Another ten minutes later, the suspects again pulled over in the 1000 block of Florida Avenue and pushed a victim against a wall before robbing him.

Six minutes later, the suspects got out of the car and approached people in the 2500 block of Ontario Road. The suspects took out their guns and robbed the victims before driving away.

Just before 4 a.m. the suspects pulled over in the 1300 block of 4th Street, Northeast. Police say the teens walked up to a person, took out a gun and demanded they hand over their keys. The suspects then split up and drove away in the car they arrived in and the victim's car.

According to police, the next armed robbery happened one minute later when the suspects approached a person in the 3200 block of 17th Street. One of the teens allegedly took out a gun and robbed the victim before assaulting them. After getting the victim's property, the suspects drove away.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., the suspects robbed another person at gunpoint in the 1000 block of U Street. After assaulting the victim, the suspects robbed them and drove away.

Five minutes later, the teens reportedly robbed a person in the 1200 block of 28th Street at gunpoint. The suspects then drove away.

Three minutes later, police claim the teens approached yet another person in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue. One of the suspects then robbed the victim at gunpoint before driving away.

Four minutes later, the suspects pulled over in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue. Investigators claim one of the teens pointed a gun at the victim while another suspect took the victim's phone before driving away.

The final robbery was reported just before 5:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue. Officers say one of the teens took out a gun and robbed the victim. After the victim complied, the suspects left.

Police were called to the 200 block of Massachusetts Avenue just before 10 a.m. after someone said they found a stolen car. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old in the car. The teen was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

The two 15-year-old suspects have only been identified as living in Northwest D.C. They have been arrested and charged with nine counts of armed robbery, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of robbery by force.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

