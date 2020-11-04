WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to curtail the disease.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have all issued stay-at-home orders to help slow the spread of the virus. Scroll down in this blog to find what that means for each state and the District.

Key Facts

The first case was discovered on March 5

Events with more than 10 people have been banned.

D.C.-Baltimore area recognized as "emerging hot spot"

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have declared States of Emergency

D.C., Maryland and Virginia have issued stay-at-home orders

Face masks required for grocery shoppers in D.C. and Montgomery County

Restaurants are carry-out, drive-through or delivery only

Teleworking for non-essential D.C. government workers is extended in the District until April 27

Public schools in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are closed

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have ordered all non-essential businesses to close

Maryland and Virginia primaries delayed

Saturday, April 11:

Friday, April 10:

8:39 p.m.: The Alexandria Health Department confirmed 11 additional cases of COVID-19 in Alexandria, bringing the total to 181, including one fatality.

8:10 p.m.: A Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) recruit at the training academy in Gaithersburg tested positive for COVID-19. The Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (DOCR) is also reporting a positive COVID-19 test of an inmate at the County correctional facility.

7:30 p.m.: D.C. has approved the vendors at the Municipal Fish Market to reopen with additional physical distancing protocols, staffing, and protective equipment. Several other farmers' markets will reopen over the weekend, too.

5:36 p.m.: Mayor Bowser granted 75 days of additional good time credits to eligible residents in the DC Jail. Those eligible include residents who are currently in the DC Jail as a result of a misdemeanor conviction. There are currently 36 eligible inmates that the 75-day additional good time credit would apply to. Approximately half of the 36 inmates will be eligible for immediate release.

4:55 p.m.: Six more residents in DOC custody have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 39 residents who tested positive are in isolation and 8 individuals who recovered from their illness have been returned to the general population.

2:55 p.m.: Seven additional members of DC Fire and EMS have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the department total to 56. Eleven of the 56 members have recovered and returned to full duty.

2:00 p.m.: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam provides several updates on the commonwealth's coronavirus strategy, including new efforts to help process unemployment claims and state budget plans.

Northam also announces a new proposal for the Virginia Department of Corrections, which would allow the DOC to release offenders who have one year or less in their sentences and who have demonstrated good behavior.

The Virginia General Assembly will vote on the proposal when they reconvene on April 22. Until then, DOC is working on figuring out how they can be released.

12:30 p.m.: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces an immediate state budget freeze and a state hiring freeze, stating that Maryland is projecting a potential revenue loss of $2.8 billion for the fiscal year 2020.

Gov. Hogan also announces a new $2.5M investment to the University of Maryland School of Medicine that will enable up to 20,000 tests per day at the school's lab.

In addition, a new PPE contamination site is set up at BWI Airport, giving Maryland the ability to clean and sterilize up to 80,000 N95 respirator masks per day.

A new registry for those that have recovered from coronavirus has been launched, called COVID-CONNECT. Survivors can voluntarily share their own stories and experiences and connect with those who have gone through similiar experiences.

"Each of the recovered coronavirus patients in Maryland has a story to tell and a role to play in our efforts to save lives and slow the spread of this virus," Hogan stated April 10.

11:21 a.m.: Prince George’s County's Department of Public Works and Transportation is asking patrons to wear masks when they take public transportation, to protect themselves and others.

10:00 a.m.: Maryland announces 6,968 positive coronavirus cases in the state with 171 deaths. The state also announces there have been a total of 37,480 negative test results -- 2,136 of which have been in the last 24 hours.

9:30 a.m.: Virginia says there are now 4,509 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. Of those cases 772 have required hospitalizations. 121 people have died as a result of the virus in the commonwealth.

9:00 a.m.: D.C. says there are now 1,523 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus with 32 deaths.

Thursday, April 9

8:34 p.m.: The Alexandria Health Department confirmed 21 additional cases of COVID-19 in Alexandria, bringing the total to 170, including one fatality.

7:03 p.m.: Four additional people in DOC custody have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the current number of those who have tested positive in DOC custody to 41. Of that number, eight people have recovered from their illness.

6:45 p.m.: Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said beginning on April 13, shoppers are required to wear face coverings in grocery stores, pharmacies and large chain retail establishments.

6:43 p.m.: A resident from Pleasant View Nursing Home has passed away after a coronavirus diagnosis.

3:43 p.m.: A member of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

3:37 p.m.: Mayor Muriel Bowser directed an additional $35 million of the District’s Contingency Cash Reserve Fund to provide support to area hospitals for the need for increased medical services due to coronavirus.

12:30 p.m.: Three more D.C. firefighters have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the department's number of total cases to 49. Of those 49, 10 have recovered and have returned to full duty.

12 p.m.: Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks reports that there are 1,464 positive cases of coronavirus, including 33 deaths and 325 hospitalizations, in the county.

Alsobrooks said that of those hospitalized, 78 percent are black, 9 percent are Latino, 6 percent are white and 7 percent are listed as "other."

11 a.m.: In a press conference, Bowser spoke about what the District is doing to make sure vulnerable people have access to food during the coronavirus pandemic.

D.C. plans to roll out a hotline next week for people who are required to self-quarantine or cannot otherwise leave their homes to call to get food and other essentials delivered. She also spoke about grocery sites at 10 DCPS schools starting Monday. Information about those sites can be found at coronavirus.dc.gov.

10:30 a.m.: Maryland reported 656 new positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the states total number of cases over 6,000. The state has a total of 6,185 cases so far, and 138 people have died as a result of the virus in Maryland.

10:15 a.m.: The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the District has topped 1,500. The new total number of cases in D.C. is 1,523. A one-day increase of 83 cases. Five more people have died as a result of the virus in D.C. bringing that total to 32.

9:10 a.m. Virginia has announced 397 new positive cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth, bringing the overall total to 4,042 cases. Virginia says 109 people have died as a result of the virus.

Wednesday, April 8

8:11 p.m.: Eight new COVID-19 cases were announced in Alexandria, bringing the county total to 149.



7:50 p.m.: LCPS said a second member of the Liberty Elementary School staff has tested positive for the coronavirus. The employee last worked at the school on March 11.

7:32 p.m.: Bowser issued a new order Wednesday evening, requiring that all food retailers enforce social distancing protocols, and declared that outdoor markets are no longer essential businesses. All farmers' markets, including the Fish Market at the Wharf, that wish to operate must obtain a waiver.

6:16 p.m.: Bowser announces a new District Economic Recovery Team to proactively plan, strategize, and coordinate the economic recovery from the impacts of the coronavirus.

4:45: Nine more inmates with D.C. Department of Corrections have tested positive for the coronavirus. There are now 37 positive people in DOC custody, officials say.

4:41 p.m.: Safeway's Eastern Divisions stores are implementing additional safety measures to protect customers and employees during the coronavirus pandemic. Starting immediately, all Virginia, Maryland, D.C. and Delaware stores will implement one-way aisle traffic, limited in-store customer occupancy, self-check health screenings, increased cleaning staff, new store hours and will distribute reusable masks for all store, distribution, and manufacturing associates.

2:49 p.m.: Eight additional members of DC Fire and EMS tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the current number of those who have tested positive to 46 within the Department. Ten of the 46 members have recovered and returned to full duty.

2:30 p.m.: Shenandoah National Park closes, the National Park Service announces.

2 p.m.: Gov. Ralph Northam requested the Virginia General Assembly to move the May General Election and all special elections scheduled for May 5, 2020, to the November 3, 2020, General Election date to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

1:30 p.m.: Leaders in Montgomery County are introducing regulations that would require face mask coverings to be worn in public spaces to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

11 a.m.: In a press conference, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke about resources for the unemployed and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Bowser said the Small Business Association Disaster Customer Service Hotline is now open 24/7 at 800-659-2955. Additional resources can be found here.

10:30 a.m.: There are 1,158 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maryland over the last 24 hours -- the largest single-day increase the state has seen so far. The state now reports 5,529 cases. Of those cases, 1,210 required hospitalization and 124 people have died. The total number of cases across the DMV is now over 10,000.

10 a.m.: D.C. now reports 1,440 positive cases in COVID-19 in the District. That's a one-day increase of 229 cases. There are now 27 deaths as a result of the virus in D.C.

9:15 a.m.: Virginia now reports 3,645 positive cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth. 75 people have died as a result of the virus, and 615 people have required hospitalization.

Tuesday, April 7

7:05 p.m.: Eight more inmates in D.C. Department of Corrections custody tested positive for coronavirus for a total of 28 cases at the detention facility. The inmates range from a 24-year-old man to a 52-year-old man, and they were previously housed in the Correctional Treatment Facility, D Building, before being moved to the quarantine unit on March 26. They are currently in isolation, but a 51-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for observation.

5:24 p.m.: Giant Food is implementing new social distancing measures in stores, including one-way aisle traffic across all stores and customer count limits beginning April 9.

5:22 p.m.: Loudoun County Public Schools received confirmation that a member of the Hutchison Farm Elementary School staff tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19. The staff member is receiving medical care.

4:26 p.m.: Gov. Hogan announces new strike teams to help nursing home facilities in need of additional support, a new executive order empowering local health departments to shut down any business, establishment, or construction site it deems unsafe, and the release of additional demographic breakdowns of Maryland case data, including hospitalization rates and mortality.

10:15 a.m.: D.C. reported an increase of 114 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the its total to 1,211. Twenty-two people have died as a result of the virus. An earlier report said 24 people had died, but upon further investigation, officials said there was a duplicate case on April 4, and a Maryland case counted as a D.C. case earlier in March.

10 a.m.: Maryland reports 326 new cases of coronavirus, which is the lowest single-day number of cases in the last week -- a hopeful sign that the spread might be slowing. The total number of cases in Maryland are 4,371, with 103 deaths now reported and 1,106 hospitalizations.

9:15 a.m.: Virginia now reports 3,333 cases of the coronavirus in the state. Of those cases, 563 have required hospitalization, and 63 people have died.

8:30 a.m.: D.C. Fire & EMS confirms four additional members of the department tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in their department is 38.

Monday, April 6

8:30 p.m.: The City of Alexandria reports its first death due to the coronavirus. The city has reported 104 positive cases since the pandemic started impacting the DMV.

6:30 p.m.: Four more deaths have been confirmed at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County, Md. Pleasant View has been hit hard by COVID-19, as 31 staff members also have the virus.

5:29 p.m.: 62 new positive coronavirus cases reported in Fairfax County, Va.

4:33 p.m.: A staff member of the Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation tested positive for COVID-19. The employee, who last worked March 26, is reported to be doing well and is without symptoms.

3:25 p.m.: There are now more than 8,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

12:15 p.m.: D.C. Fire & EMS reports two additional members of their staff have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in their department to 34.

10:30 a.m.: There are 99 new positive coronavirus cases in D.C., bringing the overall positive case total to 1,097. Two more COVID-19-related deaths were also reported -- a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old woman. So far, 24 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the District needs to cut $600 million from this year's and next year's fiscal year budget. D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson explained that the council would meet virtually Tuesday to discuss measures to help residents and businesses.

Sunday, April 5

9:45 p.m.: The Virginia Department of Health’s Rappahannock Area Health District has confirmed its second COVID-19 related death involving a male resident in his 50's.

8:54 p.m.: The City of Alexandria announces that there are 11 additional cases of COVID-19 within the city, bringing the total to 104.

The rise in positive cases, officials said, is likely due to a combination of additional testing capacity through private healthcare providers as well as an increase in community transmission.

5:51 p.m.: There has been one additional death from Pleasant View Nursing Home due to COVID-19; a man in his 80s.

1 p.m.: D.C. Department of Corrections confirms four individuals in DOC custody have tested positive for COVID-19. There are now 18 positive residents in DOC custody.

12 p.m.: A Giant Food employee in Largo, Md. died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, company officials said on April 5.

11:43 a.m.: The Wharf Community Association releases a statement on the closure that reads in part, "In an effort to further reduce crowds, the vendors at the Municipal Fish Market have been temporarily closed by the District of Columbia. The Wharf neighborhood remains open only for essential access to peoples’ homes, offices, hotels and businesses, including groceries, carryout and delivery food service, in accordance with the mayor's order."

10:40 a.m.: There are almost 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths in D.C., health officials say.

10:30 a.m. Maryland Department of Health announces there are 3,609 confirmed cases in the state with 67 deaths.

10:25 a.m.: VA health officials state the actual number of deaths in VA is 51, after one patient who was previously listed as a COVID-19 death, was reclassified as otherwise.

10 a.m.: The Washington Area New Automobile Dealers Association, producers of The Washington Auto Show, made a $50,000 donation to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

9:47 a.m. Mayor Bowser's office releases a statement on the closing of the Wharf fish market saying, "The notice shall remain in effect until April 24, which is the last day of the public health emergency (subject to change). Since food is essential, the operators will be able to present a plan for social distancing to DCRA. If the plan allows for safe operations, the venue will be allowed to reopen, and DCRA and DC Health would continue to monitor compliance."

9:15 a.m.: Virginia Department of Health announces there are now 2,637 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, with 51 deaths.

8 a.m.: Four more DC Fire and EMS workers test positive for COVID-19, the fire department announces.

6 a.m.: New signs have been placed at the Wharf Fish Market -- closing the location -- after people there were not practicing social distancing.

Read previous updates here.

