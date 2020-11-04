Several Wharf fish and farmers' markets reopen with approved waivers, shoppers must wear masks

Vendors at the Municipal Fish Market at the Wharf have been approved to reopen with additional physical distancing protocols, staffing, and protective equipment.

WASHINGTON — The District of Columbia has approved the vendors at the Municipal Fish Market to reopen with additional physical distancing protocols, staffing, and protective equipment. On Saturday morning, April 11, people were back at the market buying food and wearing masks.

Mayor Muriel Bowser shut down all vendors at the fish market on Sunday, April 5, after many patrons failed to practice safe social distancing at the Wharf. On Wednesday, the mayor issued a new executive order requiring that all food retailers enforce social distancing protocols, and declared that outdoor markets are no longer essential businesses. All farmers' markets, including the Fish Market at the Wharf, that wish to operate must obtain a waiver.

According to Bowser's press secretary, Susana Castillo, several markets have been approved to reopen under the new guidelines. Several people showed up to the Wharf during its early hours on Saturday.

The Wharf required people to be at least six feet apart and only allowed 20 people into the area at a time.

The owners of Captain White's Seafood at the Wharf said they will reopen Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Below is a list of the approved farmers' markets who can operate over the weekend with a D.C.-approved waiver:

Friday

Arcadia Mobile Market at Oxon Run Market has been granted a waiver to operate Friday from 3:00 to 5:00 pm

Saturday

Arcadia Mobile Market at Deanwood Recreation Center has been granted a waiver to operate on Saturday between 10 am and noon.

Chevy Chase Farmers Market at Lafayette Elementary School Courtyard has been granted a waiver to operate on Saturday between 9 am and 1 pm

Farmers Market SW at 425 M Street SW has been granted a waiver to operate on Saturday between the hours of 9 am and 1 pm

FRESHFARM Monroe Street Farmers Market at the Brookland Arts Walk has been granted a waiver to operate on Saturday 9 am and 1 pm

Maret Farmers Market at 3000 Cathedral St. NW has been granted a waiver to operate on Saturday between 8:30 am to 12:30 pm

FRESHFARM H ST NE MARKET at 13 and H Streets NE has been granted a waiver to operate on Saturday from 9 am to 12 pm

Mt Pleasant Farmers Market at 17th St NW and Lamont St NW has been granted a waiver to operate on Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm

FRESHFARM Columbia Heights Farmers Market has been granted a waiver to operate on Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm at 14th & Park St. NW

Sunday

FRESHFARM Dupont Circle Farmers Market at 1501 20th St NW has been granted a waiver to operate on Sunday from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Palisades Farmers Market at 48th Place and MacArthur Boulevard NW has been granted a waiver to operate on Sunday between 9 am and 1 pm