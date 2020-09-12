Iconic College Park bar & restaurant faces closure

The Cornerstone Grill & Loft, formerly the 'Vous' is dealing with an "unsustainable" loss of revenue.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The brothers who own and operate the Cornerstone Grill & Loft in College Park, Maryland say they are being crippled by dramatically decreased revenue and increasing debt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Formerly known as the Rendezvous or simply "The Vous," the family-owned business opened at the corner of Knox Avenue and Route One in College Park in 1962.

"The Cornerstone/The Vous has been a staple of college life at the University of Maryland for decades," said co-owners Mark and Greg Srour on their GoFundMe page fundraising summary. The pair started the GoFundMe hoping to keep the iconic location alive.

The online fundraiser seeking to raise $75,000 had netted nearly $20,000 eighteen hours after being posted.

"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, neighborhood restaurants are in crisis. While many of us have managed to get by this summer relying on takeout and outdoor seating, revenue is still dramatically down and debt is accumulating," the co-owners wrote. "Federal programs like the Paycheck Protection Program offered a short term solution and expired long ago. The virus is surging, winter weather is making outdoor dining impossible, and tightening restrictions are killing business. Any hope for a stimulus or help for small businesses has faded."

The Srour brothers posted a number of videos and throwback pictures highlighting the bar and restaurant during more prosperous times.

"You’ve shared drinks and laughs, met your best friends, sung your heart out, danced on the bar, flirted with your crush, celebrated your birthdays, rooted for your team and created loads of NSFW memories at this bar - and now WE NEED YOUR HELP to ensure future generations get to do the same," Srour brothers wrote.

Prior to the pandemic, the Cornerstone operated with a staff of 83 employees, according to the Srour brothers. Now, only 15 employees remain and the business is struggling to remain open.

The brothers are offering memorabilia in exchange for donations. You can see the GoFundMe page fundraiser here.